LONDON Oct 28 Javier Hernandez grabbed a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Premier League leaders Chelsea after the previously unbeaten hosts had been reduced to nine men in a tempestuous clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Mexican, looking suspiciously offside, tapped in the winner in the 75th minute to kill off a vibrant Chelsea side who had battled back from 2-0 down before having Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres sent off by referee Mark Clattenburg.

A David Luiz own goal gave United the lead after four minutes and Robin van Persie fired the visitors 2-0 ahead eight minutes later.

Juan Mata began the Chelsea fightback with a curling free kick in the 44th minute and Ramires hauled Chelsea level shortly after the break with a header.

However, Chelsea's momentum was halted when Ivanovic was red-carded for tripping Ashley Young and worse followed when Fernando Torres appeared to have been felled by Jonny Evans but was instead shown a second yellow card for diving.

The home crowd roared its disapproval and then watched on as Hernandez, on as a substitute for Tom Cleverley, poked home United's winner from close range.

Earlier Everton and Liverpool drew 2-2 at Goodison Park while Tottenham Hotspur moved into the top four with a 2-1 victory at struggling Southampton.

Newcastle United beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at home. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)