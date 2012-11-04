LONDON Nov 4 Queens Park Rangers and Reading were left both still looking for their first Premier League wins of the season after playing out a 1-1 draw in an early-season relegation scrap at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Former QPR defender Kaspars Gorkss put Reading ahead after 16 minutes when he scored after the ball rebounded back from the bar before Djibril Cisse equalised with a well-taken goal, controlling and firing home from close range after 66 minutes.

Adel Taarabt had a golden opportunity to win it for QPR in the closing stages but Reading keeper Alex McCarthy made a superb block to steer the ball past the post. It was his second important save after a brilliant effort stopped a Esteban Granero freekick in the first half.

The result left both teams in the relegation zone, with Reading 18th with five points from nine games and QPR 19th with four from 10. Southampton, who have a worse goal difference than QPR, also have four points but have slipped to bottom.

Liverpool meet Newcastle United at Anfield in Sunday's other match (1600 GMT).

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)