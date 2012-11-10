LONDON Nov 10 Arsenal's topsy-turvy season took another turn for the worse when they let slip a two-goal lead and missed a late penalty to draw 3-3 at home with a Dimitar Berbatov-inspired Fulham on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud's double - his first home Premier League goals - could not prevent Arsenal staying seventh in the table, sliding four points behind fourth-placed Everton who came from behind to beat visiting Sunderland 2-1.

Surprise packages West Bromwich Albion, in fifth, are level on points with Everton following a 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.

Leaders Manchester United can stretch their one-point advantage when they visit Aston Villa later (1730 GMT) given second-placed Chelsea and Manchester City, in third, host Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)