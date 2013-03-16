* Osman and Jelavic sink City

* United can go 15 points clear (Adds later games)

LONDON, March 16 Manchester City's fingertip hold on their Premier League title was loosened further after a demoralising 2-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday left them hoping for a footballing miracle.

Leon Osman's swerving 32nd-minute shot put Everton in front at Goodison Park and even though the home team were reduced to 10 men when Steven Pienaar was red-carded after 61 minutes, City could not reply.

Substitute Nikica Jelavic sealed victory on the counter attack deep into stoppage time to leave City staring at a 15-point deficit to Manchester United if the runaway leaders beat second from bottom Reading later on Saturday.

One week after being booed and heckled by their fans in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Wigan Athletic, Everton produced a gutsy performance to remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Everton briefly went above Arsenal into fifth spot but the Gunners responded with a 2-0 victory at mid-table Swansea City to close within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea who play West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 at Southampton, virtually extinguishing their top-four hopes while handing the Saints a major boost in their bid to steer clear of relegation trouble.

Queens Park Rangers' revival was brought to an end with a 3-2 defeat in a relegation battle at Aston Villa - a result that left Harry Redknapp's side seven points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Villa with eight games remaining.

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion drew 0-0. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tom Pilcher)