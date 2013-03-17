LONDON, March 17 Sunderland's run without a Premier League win stretched to seven matches when they failed to beat 10-man Norwich City in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Norwich were forced to play for more than an hour without goalkeeper Mark Bunn who was sent off for handling outside the penalty area but held on for a point to keep them well clear of the relegation battle.

Sunderland are seven points clear of the drop zone but face a difficult series of matches over the next few weeks and they are not safe from relegation worries yet.

After a quiet start there was plenty of drama in a 14-minute spell after Norwich took the lead in the 26th minute.

Kei Kamara, the first player from Sierra Leone to play in the Premier League, met a corner with a well-placed header that appeared to be going into the net before team mate Wes Hoolahan, standing on the line, headed it in.

Five minutes later though, Norwich were reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Bunn, rushing out to meet a poor back header from defender Michael Turner was adjudged to have handled the ball outside the area and was shown a red card by referee Chris Foy.

Goalscorer Hoolahan made way for substitute keeper Lee Camp, who was picking the ball out of his own net nine minutes later.

The equaliser came after Norwich defender Sebastien Bassong handled in his area and Craig Gardner made no mistake with the 40th minute penalty.

Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham in the first of two London derbies in later games on Sunday with Chelsea meeting West Ham United in the other.

FA Cup semi-finalists Wigan Athletic face Newcastle United at their DW Stadium. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)