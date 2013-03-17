* Lampard hits milestone goal

* Spurs lose second league game in a row

* Wigan win but stay in relegation zone (adds late games)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, March 17 Frank Lampard scored his 200th goal for Chelsea as they beat West Ham United 2-0 to move into third place in the Premier League above Tottenham Hotspur who suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Fulham at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

FA Cup semi-finalists Wigan Athletic remained in the relegation zone despite a last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle United and Sunderland continued to flirt with danger at the wrong end of the table after drawing 1-1 with Norwich City.

Lampard scored after 19 minutes to put Chelsea ahead against his old club before Eden Hazard wrapped up the points with a superb second goal.

Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov scored after 52 minutes to give Fulham a rare victory at White Hart Lane and consolidate their place in mid-table.

With Manchester United 15 points clear at the top on 74 points, second-placed Manchester City are just four clear of Chelsea. Arsenal are fifth on 50 points, four behind Spurs, but with a game in hand.

Arouna Kone scored with virtually the last kick of the game to give Wigan victory over Newcastle and lift them to 27 points, three behind Aston Villa who are just above the bottom three.

Sunderland failed to win for the seventh league match in a row and are struggling on 31 points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City who had goalkeeper Mark Bunn sent off in the first half for handling outside the area.

Queens Park Rangers are bottom on 23, level on points with Reading and four behind Wigan in 18th.

