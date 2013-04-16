LONDON, April 16 Arsenal missed the chance to take another step towards securing a Champions League place after fellow European hopefuls Everton held firm in a lively 0-0 Premier League draw at the Emirates on Tuesday.

The Londoners, who had won four in a row to move up to third and are chasing qualification for the continent's elite competition for a 16th straight season, had the better openings with French striker Olivier Giroud guilty of two bad misses.

Arsenal have 60 points from 33 games followed by Chelsea on 58 from 31, Tottenham Hotspur on 58 from 32 and Everton with 56 from 33.

Leaders Manchester United, with a 15-point advantage over Manchester City, can move closer to regaining the title when they play at West Ham United on Wednesday when City host fellow FA Cup finalists Wigan Athletic while Chelsea visit Fulham. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)