Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON, April 28 Reading and Queens Park Rangers were relegated from the Premier League after the strugglers drew 0-0 on Sunday in a lacklustre and scrappy clash that epitomised their dismal seasons.
Both sides needed a win to have any chance of staying up but Reading now return to the Championship (second division) after one season back in the top-flight while big-spending Rangers must plot a return after two seasons among the elite.
Reading and QPR have 25 points with three matches to play, seven adrift of third-bottom Wigan Athletic. Aston Villa, one place above the drop zone, have 34 with four games remaining.
In later matches, fourth-placed Chelsea host Swansea City (1400) and Arsenal, one place above, welcome champions Manchester United to the Emirates (1500). (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.