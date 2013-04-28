LONDON, April 28 Reading and Queens Park Rangers were relegated from the Premier League after the strugglers drew 0-0 on Sunday in a lacklustre and scrappy clash that epitomised their dismal seasons.

Both sides needed a win to have any chance of staying up but Reading now return to the Championship (second division) after one season back in the top-flight while big-spending Rangers must plot a return after two seasons among the elite.

Reading and QPR have 25 points with three matches to play, seven adrift of third-bottom Wigan Athletic. Aston Villa, one place above the drop zone, have 34 with four games remaining.

In later matches, fourth-placed Chelsea host Swansea City (1400) and Arsenal, one place above, welcome champions Manchester United to the Emirates (1500). (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)