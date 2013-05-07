LONDON May 7 Wigan Athletic's Premier League survival hopes suffered a huge blow after Swansea City hit back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at the DW stadium and leave the FA Cup finalists staring at relegation.

Wigan, who face Manchester City in the cup showpiece at Wembley on Saturday, fell apart in the second half and remain third from bottom on 35 points with two matches to play.

The battle to avoid joining Queens Park Rangers and Reading in the Championship (second division) next season is set for a gripping finale with Newcastle United, Norwich City and Sunderland all on 38 points.

Southampton, on 39, and Aston Villa and Fulham with 40 are not yet assured of safety.

Manchester City moved a step closer to securing runners-up spot after a first-half Edin Dzeko goal proved enough for a 1-0 victory at home to mid-table West Bromwich Albion.

City need three more points from their last two games to guarantee finishing second behind champions Manchester United. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)