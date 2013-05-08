LONDON May 8 A late equaliser from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in a pulsating London derby on Wednesday that prolonged a three-way battle for two Champions League places.

The Iceland international shot low past Petr Cech on 80 minutes to deny Chelsea, who were twice ahead, a victory that would have effectively guaranteed the hosts a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

With two matches remaining, third-placed Chelsea remain in pole position on 69 points, followed by Arsenal (67) and Spurs (66).

Chelsea went ahead on 10 minutes through Oscar's close-range header but a stunning Emmanuel Adebayor strike from 25 metres hauled Spurs level 16 minutes later.

Ramires rifled Chelsea back in front six minutes before halftime but Spurs finished strongly and Sigurdsson struck from Adebayor's cushioned back-heeled layoff.

Spurs have still not won at Stamford Bridge since 1990. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)