LONDON, Sept 14 Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal fans a glimpse of his creative talents in a comfortable 3-1 Premier League win at Sunderland, but Manchester City's glittering frontline misfired in a goalless stalemate at Stoke City on Saturday.

Arsenal threw 42 million-pound ($66.6 million) signing Mesut Ozil into the fray for his debut at Sunderland and he set up the opener for Olivier Giroud before Aaron Ramsey continued his excellent form by scoring twice in the second half.

Champions Manchester United earlier laboured to a 2-0 win over 10-man Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur's Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice as they beat Norwich City by the same scoreline.

Newcastle United's Hatem Ben Arfa scored one and created another in a 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Hull City against Cardiff City and Fulham against West Bromwich Albion both ended 1-1.

With Chelsea playing Everton later on Saturday, Arsenal go top with nine points, ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool on goal difference. Manchester City and United are fourth and fifth respectively on seven.

