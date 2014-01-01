LONDON Jan 1 The goals continued to flow for Manchester City who subdued a spirited Swansea City 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday to move top of the Premier League.

Second-half strikes from Yaya Toure and Aleksandar Kolarov after Swansea's Wilfried Bony had cancelled out Fernandinho's early opener helped City record their fifth consecutive Premier League win.

Bony grabbed a stoppage-time consolation and his second of the match with a skidding drive into the bottom corner.

City moved to the top of the table with 44 points from 20 games, two clear of Arsenal who can retake the lead with victory at home to Cardiff City later on Wednesday.

Manchester City, who have now recorded back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season, have taken 25 points from their last 27 and scored 57 goals in the opening 20 games to lay down a marker in the congested tussle at the top of the table. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)