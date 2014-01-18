LONDON Jan 18 Arsenal stayed top of the Premier League after two goals in five minutes from Spain international midfielder Santi Cazorla set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Fulham who remain mired deep in the relegation battle.

Second placed Manchester City kept the pressure on the Gunners with a 4-2 win over Cardiff City, with Edin Dzeko scoring their 100th goal of the season to give them the early lead.

The defeat sent Cardiff to the bottom of the table.

Arsenal head the standings with 51 points, followed by City on 50 with third placed Chelsea (46) playing champions Manchester United, who are seventh, at home on Sunday.

Newcastle United closed the gap on the leading pack with a 3-1 win at West Ham United with Yohan Cabaye scoring twice.

Crystal Palace moved out of the relegation zone, above West Ham, when Jason Puncheon scored after 51 minutes to give Palace manager Tony Pulis a 1-0 win over his former club Stoke City.

Sunderland and Southampton drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light while Norwich City beat Hull City 1-0 at Carrow Road with an 87th minute winner from Ryan Bennett.

Liverpool were playing Aston Villa in the evening kickoff at Anfield. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by MArtyn Herman)