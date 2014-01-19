LONDON Jan 19 Tottenham Hotspur secured a fifth successive away Premier League victory and moved up to fifth place after Emmanuel Adebayor scored twice in a 3-1 win at Swansea City on Sunday.

Adebayor opened the scoring after 35 minutes with a near post header from Christian Eriksen's cross, and after Chico Flores turned a Kyle Walker cross into his own net early in the second half, the Togo striker made it 3-0 with 19 minutes left having been set up by Danny Rose.

Wilfried Bony capped a tireless effort by pulling one goal back for the hosts who sit are three points above the relegation zone.

Spurs are level on 43 points with Liverpool, although Everton could overtake them both with victory over West Bromwich Albion on Monday, while defeat prolongs a dire run for Michael Laudrup's Swansea who have failed to win in eight league matches dating back to early December.

Third-placed Chelsea host champions Manchester United in Sunday's late kickoff (1600 GMT). (Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)