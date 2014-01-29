LONDON Jan 29 Manchester City enjoyed another goal glut against Tottenham Hotspur, winning 5-1 away to go top of the Premier League as Chelsea's title ambitions were hit by a 0-0 home draw against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko, Stevan Jovetic and Vincent Kompany were on target as City followed their 6-0 thrashing of Spurs in the reverse fixture with another thrilling exhibition of their attacking talents.

They were helped on their way by a controversial decision to send off Tottenham defender Danny Rose for a foul on Dzeko, for which City were awarded the penalty that Toure converted for the second goal.

Yet they ruthlessly exploited the extra man to move to 53 points, one clear of Arsenal and three ahead of Chelsea, who were frustrated by a fiercely resilient West Ham side at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa emerged with the spoils from the night's most entertaining fixture, edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion having fallen 2-0 down after nine minutes.

Sunderland moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

