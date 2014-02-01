LONDON Feb 1 Adam Johnson-inspired Sunderland recorded a thumping 3-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Saturday while West Ham United's Andy Carroll grabbed the spotlight as they beat Swansea City 2-0.

Sunderland, who were bottom of the table when manager Gus Poyet replaced Paolo Di Canio in October, moved up to 12th with 24 points after winger Johnson scored his sixth goal in four matches either side of a Fabio Borini penalty and a goal from Jack Colback.

Carroll resumed his double act with midfielder Kevin Nolan, setting up two goals for his former Newcastle team mate before the England striker was harshly sent off for allegedly swinging an elbow in the 59th minute.

West Ham, who secured a hard-earned 0-0 draw at Chelsea in midweek, are fourth from bottom on 22 points.

Newcastle stay eighth on 37 points and Swansea are 11th on 24. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)