LONDON Feb 12 Arsenal squandered the chance to return to the top of the Premier League when they failed to break down Manchester United in a goalless stalemate at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The home side had the better chances against a listless United but their failure to win left Chelsea top on 57 points, one clear of Arsenal with 12 matches to play.

Tottenham Hotspur stayed fifth after a superb 4-0 win at Newcastle United following two goals from Emmanuel Adebayor and one each by Paulinho and Nacer Chadli.

The match at Craven Cottage between Fulham and Liverpool and the game at the Britannia Stadium between Stoke City and Swansea City both kicked off later.

The storms battering Britain claimed two of the six matches scheduled for Wednesday with Manchester City's home game against Sunderland and Everton's clash with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park postponed. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)