LONDON Feb 23 Daniel Sturridge struck twice to keep Liverpool's Premier League title hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

Newcastle United ended a three match-losing streak when Loic Remy scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Sturridge became only the second player to score in eight successive Premier League matches when he grabbed a third-minute opener and Jordan Henderson put Liverpool in control before Jonjo Shelvey and Wilfried Bony drew Swansea level.

Sturridge, who matched former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's feat, was on target again before the break, only for Bony to equalise again from the penalty spot.

Henderson clinched the points for the hosts 16 minutes from time at Anfield, the win moving them back to within four points of leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal are second, one point behind Chelsea, with Manchester City a further two points back in third.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Norwich City in the late game. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)