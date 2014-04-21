MANCHESTER, England, April 21 Manchester City kept their flickering hopes of a second Premier League title in three seasons alive and increased West Bromwich Albion's relegation worries with a 3-1 victory on Monday.

Goals inside the first 10 minutes from Argentines Pablo Zabaleta and Sergio Aguero and a third before halftime from compatriot Martin Demichelis, following a Graham Dorrans strike for the visitors, helped close the gap on leaders Liverpool to six points.

Third-placed City also have a game in hand on the top two clubs.

Liverpool, seeking a first English title since 1990, have 80 points from 35 games followed by Chelsea on 75 from 35 and City with 74 from 34.

City, whose title challenge had stalled with a defeat at Liverpool and a home draw with struggling Sunderland, face remaining games at Crystal Palace and Everton and home matches with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

They could, however, face the prospect of being without influential Spanish midfielder David Silva after he was carried off on a stretcher with an apparent ankle injury midway through the second half.

West Brom remain fifth from bottom on 33 points, three points above the drop zone. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)