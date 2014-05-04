Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 4 Olivier Giroud's first half header gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in a largely uneventful end-of-season stroll in the sun at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
With Arsenal assured of a top-four finish in the Premier League and securing Champions League football for the 17th successive time they lacked some urgency against a West Brom side still not completely safe from relegation.
Giroud headed home from a 14th minute corner to secure the points for Arsenal, who play at Norwich City in their final league match next Sunday before meeting Hull City in the FA Cup final on May 17.
The nearest Arsenal came to a second goal was when Lukas Podolski hit the post in the second half.
Defeat left 16th-placed West Brom hoping that Chelsea beat Norwich later to guarantee their survival although they still have two matches left to play.
Cardiff City and Fulham were relegated on Saturday with Norwich favourites to join them in the Championship. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.