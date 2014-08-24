LONDON Aug 24 Tottenham Hotspur made it six points from two games as players condemned as expensive mistakes last season starred in a 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers to ensure Harry Redknapp endured a miserable return to his former club on Sunday.

Nacer Chadli scored twice while record signing Erik Lamela was pivotal in a playmaker role, sparking celebrations for new Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose side sit top of the fledgling table, and more gloom for Redknapp.

QPR have no points from their first two games after being promoted back to the Premier League after a season in the second tier.

Ten-man Hull City came within six minutes of holding on for victory over Stoke City but Nikica Jelavic's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Shawcross's scrambled effort late on.

Hull, who had James Chester sent off after 14 minutes, have four points from their first two games of the season, while Stoke's late leveller ensured they got off the mark.

Manchester United will try and get off the mark later on Sunday at Sunderland after a home defeat by Swansea City.

For Redknapp, sacked by Spurs in 2012 after leading them to fourth in the Premier League, an experiment with three central defenders backfired spectacularly with Tottenham scoring three times inside the opening 37 minutes.

Chadli, among the expensive patchwork of players recruited when Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid, chested down and fired home at the far post to put the hosts ahead.

Lamela's corner was then headed powerfully in at the near post by Eric Dier, whose goal proved decisive at West ham United last week, before the man derided as one of the biggest flops in Premier League history added a second assist.

Lamela glided towards the left side of the area before clipping a cross to the far post where Chadli headed in, leaving Redknapp to revert to a back four at halftime, shutting the stable door when the horse had long since bolted.

While they were tighter at the back, Adebayor still rounded off the scoring with a crisp low finish when played in by Danny Rose.

Hull had Chester sent off after 14 minutes against Stoke for a lunging last-man tackle, but opened the scoring before halftime when Jelavic finished from close range after a Tom Huddlestone shot was only parried by Asmir Begovic.

The Tigers' hopes of winning back-to-back league games for the first time in 11 months were shredded when Shawcross scrambled the ball over the line after a Phil Bardsley effort hit the post. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)