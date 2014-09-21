(Adds quotes)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 21 Promoted Leicester City, trailing 3-1 with 30 minutes to go, fought back to beat Manchester United 5-3 on Sunday in one of the most astonishing Premier League matches for years at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United led 2-0 and 3-1 during the game but finished with 10 men after young defender Tyler Blackett was sent off after 83 minutes.

"It was absolutely brilliant," man-of-the-match Jamie Vardy, who was playing non-league football two years ago, told Sky Sports.

"You can see what it means to the fans. We know we can play anyone, we exploited their weaknesses and we got the result. We know we have goals in us and we put our chances away.

In the other early match West Bromwich Albion climbed off the bottom of the table when they won their first match of the season, 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

But all the drama came at Leicester where United raced into a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes with a header from Robin van Persie and a brilliant chip from Angel di Maria.

Leicester struck back immediately when a Vardy cross found Leonardo Ulloa who headed past David De Gea from 10 metres out.

United appeared to have secured all three points when Ander Herrera made it 3-1 after 57 minutes.

Leicester replied when David Nugent scored from the spot after 62 minutes before Esteban Cambiasso equalised with a low left shot two minutes later to make it 3-3.

Vardy then turned the game Leicester's way with their fourth before Ulloa cracked home the fifth from the spot after Blackett was sent off.

The only goal at White Hart Lane came after 74 minutes when James Morrison rose unmarked to head home a corner to give West Brom all three points.

In Sunday's later matches champions Manchester City were facing league leaders Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium while Everton were playing Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

(Editing by Alan Baldwin and Clare Lovell)