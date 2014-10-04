LONDON Oct 4 Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson scored as Liverpool registered their first Premier League win since August with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Lallana's first Liverpool goal was cancelled out by a controversial Saido Berahino penalty before Henderson's driven winner helped last season's runners-up climb to seventh.

Papiss Cisse struck twice to ease the growing pressure on underfire Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew with 2-2 draw against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Steven Fletcher scored a brace as Sunderland beat Stoke City 3-1 to claim their first win of the season following five draws from their opening six games.

Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow promoted side Burnley, who grabbed their second equaliser through Ross Wallace deep into stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Neil Warnock suffered his first league defeat since returning to Crystal Palace in a 2-0 loss to Hull City, who won for the first time since August.

