LONDON, Nov 22 Chelsea, playing some dazzling football at times, beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to stay top of the Premier League on Saturday as they stretched their unbeaten run from the start of the season to 18 matches in all competitions.

Goals from Diego Costa, who thumped the ball home after controlling it on his chest after 11 minutes for his 11th in 10 league appearances, and Eden Hazard after 25 minutes put Chelsea in control at Stamford Bridge.

Champions Manchester City stayed in touch with Chelsea when they came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium with Stevan Jovetic and Yaya Toure finding the target.

Chelsea have 32 points from 12 games, followed by Southampton, who play at Aston Villa on Monday, on 25 from 11 and Manchester City on 24 points from 12 games.

There was never much doubt about the outcome at Chelsea after West Brom were reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute when Claudio Yacob was red-carded for a two-footed tackle on Costa with referee Lee Mason having no hesitation in sending him off.

After seeing his team make it six league wins out of six at the Bridge, manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports: "We played spectacular high quality football in the first half.

"We made the pitch really wide and created space to play and were really dangerous and they could not stop us.

"In the second half with 10 men they did well, the intensity of our game went down a little bit in the second, but we played very well."

IN TOUCH

Macnhester City fell behind after nine minutes against Swansea when Wilfried Bony scored an excellent goal.

It was created by Nathan Dyer who sent a ball over the top from the left taking out five City defenders and finding the unmarked Bony whose shot from close range beat Joe Hart.

After Jovetic pulled City level in the 19th minute with a close range goal, City took all three points when Toure thundered through and fired home the winner after 62 minutes.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said he was happy with the way his team played but was frustrated that they could not find a third goal to win more easily.

"I was pleased with the pressure we put on them and we defended well. We had a difficult start because Swansea scored from the only chance they had in the first half.

"If you score the third goal -- and we had plenty of chances to do it -- you can play well and not be so tight, but the three points were so important."

West Ham United, who started the day in fourth place on 18 points, slipped one place after losing 2-1 at Everton who made it seven matches without defeat in all competitions. Leon Osman scored the winner on his 400th appearance for the club.

Newcastle United moved into the Champions League qualifying places as they continued their remarkable revival after their poor start to the season which saw them bottom by mid-September.

SIXTH WIN

They secured a sixth successive victory in all competitions with a 1-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers and moved up to fourth -- at least until Arsenal play Manchester United in the day's late game at the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Alan Pardew was delighted but said the gloss was taken off the result by a knee injury suffered by Ryan Taylor, who was making his first league start for 2-1/2 years after battling back from other knee problems.

"We are really sweating on the scan and we are hoping it's not bad news because he does not deserve any more bad news," he told Sky Sports television.

Moussa Sissoko scored the only goal after 78 minutes which sent QPR bottom as Burnley climbed off the foot of the table with a 2-1 win at Stoke City with two goals in two first half minutes from Danny Ings.

In the day's other match Leicester City and Sunderland drew 0-0. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)