LONDON Nov 23 Crystal Palace heaped more misery on Liverpool at Selhurst Park when they came from behind to beat them 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, six months after effectively ending the northern club's title hopes when they drew 3-3 there.

Palace's victory, with goals from Dwight Gayle, Joe Ledley and a stunning free kick from Mile Jedinak, condemned Liverpool to a third successive league defeat after Rickie Lambert scored his first goal for the club to put them ahead in the second minute.

Gayle equalised after 17 minutes when Yannick Bolasie's shot rebounded back to him off a post. Ledley made it 2-1 from close range after 78 minutes and Jedinak sealed the points with a superb curling free kick.

The win lifted Palace to 12 points as they moved out of the bottom three and into 15th place, just two points behind Liverpool who slipped to 12th on 14.

Liverpool led Palace 3-0 in May and were on course to win their first league title since 1990 but the hosts scored three late goals to earn a draw, a result that effectively handed Manchester City the title.

Hull City play Tottenham Hotspur in the day's second match.