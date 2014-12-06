Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
LONDON Dec 6 Newcastle United ended Chelsea's 23-match unbeaten run as Papiss Cisse scored two second-half goals in a tense 2-1 win over the Premier League leaders on Saturday.
Cisse, who came on as a substitute after the break, tapped in Newcastle's first after 57 minutes and struck again on the break 20 minutes later, seconds after Eden Hazard had been denied an equaliser by the woodwork.
Newcastle were reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards when Steven Taylor was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Andre Schuerrle before substitute Didier Drogba gave Chelsea hope of a comeback with a majestic header after 83 minutes.
Chelsea applied late pressure in a nerve-jangling six minutes of stoppage time but their hopes of stretching their unbeaten run to a new club record were thwarted by dogged Newcastle resistance and a brilliant fingertip save by substitute keeper Jak Alnwick on his competitive debut.
Defeat for Jose Mourinho's side, their first since the second leg of last season's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, means champions Manchester City can close the gap to three points if they beat Everton at home later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
