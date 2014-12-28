LONDON Dec 28 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris inspired his team to a feisty 0-0 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Sunday.

Spurs survived a wave of pressure in the first half but threatened to end United's eight-match unbeaten run in the closing stages as tempers flared at White Hart Lane.

United, who had won seven of their last eight games, stayed third in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, and Tottenham remained sixth.

The visitors dominated the early stages but Lloris made a fine diving save to tip over Ashley Young's curling shot and Phil Jones had a close-range effort correctly ruled out for offside.

Spurs nearly sneaked victory eight minutes from time but midfielder Ryan Mason blazed the ball over after good hold-up play from Harry Kane.

Chelsea travel to fourth-placed Southampton and champions Manchester City, in second, host Burnley in two of eight matches later on Sunday. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)