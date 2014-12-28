Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
LONDON Dec 28 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris inspired his team to a feisty 0-0 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Sunday.
Spurs survived a wave of pressure in the first half but threatened to end United's eight-match unbeaten run in the closing stages as tempers flared at White Hart Lane.
United, who had won seven of their last eight games, stayed third in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, and Tottenham remained sixth.
The visitors dominated the early stages but Lloris made a fine diving save to tip over Ashley Young's curling shot and Phil Jones had a close-range effort correctly ruled out for offside.
Spurs nearly sneaked victory eight minutes from time but midfielder Ryan Mason blazed the ball over after good hold-up play from Harry Kane.
Chelsea travel to fourth-placed Southampton and champions Manchester City, in second, host Burnley in two of eight matches later on Sunday. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)