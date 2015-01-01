LONDON Jan 1 Manchester United's hopes of launching a New Year title challenge suffered a setback at the first opportunity on Thursday when they could only draw 1-1 at Stoke City in an all-action Premier League clash.

Stoke went ahead after two minutes when Peter Crouch got his head to a corner and Ryan Shawcross steered the ball in but United levelled midway through the first half in similar fashion when Michael Carrick flicked on a corner which Radamel Falcao swept the ball over the line.

In a game made open and tough for defenders by a swirling wind, Crouch hit a post for Stoke while Robin van Persie sent an aerial volley just wide but the draw leaves third-placed United on 37 points, six behind Manchester City and nine behind leaders Chelsea.

There is a full programme of Premier League action through New Year's Day, with Manchester City hosting Sunderland amid a host of 1500 GMT kick offs and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur at 1730. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar)