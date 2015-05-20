LONDON May 20 Sunderland secured their Premier League survival after manning the barricades to tough out a 0-0 draw at Arsenal, for whom a point was enough to all but seal third place and a spot in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

The battle to avoid relegation is now a straight shootout between Hull City and 17th-place Newcastle United, who are two points better off heading into Sunday's final round.

Hull are at home to Manchester United while Newcastle host West Ham.

Sunderland needed a point to ensure their top flight status and defended like their lives depended on it to move up to 15th, four points clear of Hull City in the final relegation place.

It was a frustrating evening for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, who are now unable to catch Manchester City in second, but are three points clear of fourth placed Manchester United with a comfortably superior goal difference. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)