LONDON May 24 Hull City were relegated and Newcastle United survived the drop on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Newcastle's 2-0 win over West Ham United at a raucous St James' Park where Moussa Sissoko scored after 54 minutes and Jonas Gutierrez added a second late on meant they finished with 39 points while Hull ended on 35 after drawing 0-0 at home with Manchester United.

United finished with 10 men after Marouane Fellaini was sent off late in the game for stamping on Hull's Paul McShane.

Hull had two goals disallowed in a two-minute spell during the first half, and their failure to beat United for the first time in eight Premier League matches means they go down along with already-relegated Burnley and Queens Park Rangers. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)