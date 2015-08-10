LONDON Aug 10 Yaya Toure's first-half double provided a timely reminder of his enduring class as Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a slick 3-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Ivorian, linked with a move away from the Etihad in the close season after some inconsistent displays, gave the former champions a ninth minute lead following a fortuitous double deflection and added a sublime second with a wonderful curling finish after 24 minutes.

West Brom improved significantly after the break but were powerless to prevent City extending their lead through captain Vincent Kompany's thunderous 59th-minute header.

City handed a league debut to Raheem Sterling but the England winger spurned a one-on-one chance and was generally overshadowed by his dazzling team mates Toure and David Silva before he was withdrawn in the second half.

City host champions Chelsea in their next match while West Brom visit promoted Watford. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)