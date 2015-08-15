LONDON Aug 15 Two excellent first-half goals by Romelu Lukaku inspired Everton to an emphatic 3-0 victory at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The powerful Belgian put the visitors ahead midway through the first half after a classic counter-attack ended with the former Chelsea striker heading home Arouna Kone's cross.

His second, just before halftime, was even better as he barrelled forward, exchanged passes with Ross Barkley and advanced to fire a shot low into the corner.

Southampton introduced new signing Oriol Romeu after the break for Dusan Tadic, but the home side were unable to apply any sustained pressure and Barkley's classy curling finish after 83 minutes sealed Everton's win.

Shortly before that Sadio Mane drew a fine save from Everton keeper Tim Howard with a dipping shot and the home fans cheered loudly when forward Jay Rodriguez came on as a substitute after 16 months out but it was a desperately disappointing display from Ronald Koeman's side.

Manchester United top the early table with six points, two more than Everton, after their 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Friday. West Ham United or Leicester could also move to six points when they meet at Upton Park later on Saturday.

Champions Chelsea are at Manchester City on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)