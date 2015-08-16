LONDON Aug 16 Damien Delaney's own goal allowed Arsenal to kickstart their Premier League season with a 2-1 away victory in the London derby against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace had recovered from an early mauling by a fired-up Arsenal and had started the second half brightly only for Irishman Delaney to turn Alexis Sanchez's downward header into his own net after 55 minutes.

Arsenal, beaten 2-0 at home by West Ham United on the opening weekend of the season, dominated the early exchanges and deservedly took the lead with Olivier Giroud's 16th-minute volley.

The hosts equalised against the run of play 12 minutes later when Joel Ward drilled home a low shot from outside the area.

Palace struck the woodwork through new signing Conor Wickham shortly after the break but once Arsenal went back in front they assumed control and limited Palace to a late flurry.

Later on Sunday champions Chelsea face last season's runner-up Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)