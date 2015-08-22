* Wilson hat-tick hands Bournemouth 4-3 win at West Ham

* United held to goalless stalemate by visiting Newcastle

* Tottenham end Leicester's perfect start in 1-1 draw (Adds quotes, details)

By Tom Hayward

LONDON, Aug 22 Promoted Bournemouth announced their arrival in the top flight with a bang after Callum Wilson's hat-trick sealed their first-ever Premier League victory in a 4-3 success at West Ham United on Saturday.

The south coast side, who lost their two opening games 1-0, led 2-0 at halftime thanks to a double from Wilson but West Ham levelled through a Mark Noble penalty and Cheikhou Kouyate goal.

Marc Pugh nudged Bournemouth ahead again before Wilson converted a spot kick, after West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson was dismissed, to complete his treble before Modibo Maiga pulled a goal back in the 82nd to set up a tense finish.

Manchester United's 100 percent start ended when they were held to a goalless draw against a battling Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur ended Leicester City's perfect start under new manager Claudio Ranieri with a 1-1 draw after the impressive Riyad Mahrez cancelled out Dele Alli's first Spurs goal.

Leciester lead the standings with seven points ahead of Manchester United on goal difference with Manchester City, who visit Everton on Sunday, in third on six points.

Champions Chelsea, who have one point from their first two games, travel to West Browmich Albion also on Sunday.

THRILLING ATTACK

Bournemouth had won many plaudits during their opening two defeats and made the perfect start when Wilson volleyed home a superb 11th-minute opener before capitalising on a defensive error to double the lead 17 minutes later.

The hosts, under new manager Slaven Bilic, roared back after the break with quick fire goals from Noble -- who converted a penalty following Josh King's foul -- and Kouyate.

Despite surrendering their commanding lead, Bournemouth remained dangerous every time they pushed forward and regained the advantage when Pugh scored after another impressive attacking move.

Wilson, Bournemouth's top scorer last season, completed his hat-trick with a 79th minute penalty after Jenkinson had been sent off for bringing down Max Gradel.

West Ham's response was emphatic with Maiga surging through the middle to stroke the ball home but Bournemouth held on to send their visiting fans into raptures.

"It was great to get off to a start with three points and I'm delighted for the team," Wilson told Sky Sports.

"The main thing is the points. We've scored a few goals today which gets a bit of confidence in the team.

"It shows people we can score goals in this league and hopefully we can pick up more points along the way."

FRUSTRATING UNITED

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney had made a mediocre start to the season but began brightly against Newcastle although he had a sixth-minute effort chalked off.

United's Juan Mata was twice denied by keeper Tim Krul and Memphis Depay was a constant threat but they nearly conceded against the run of play when Newcastle's close-season signing Aleksandar Mitrovic rattled the bar with a thunderous header.

The hosts handed a first league start to World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger and the German was solid yet unspectacular before being substituted in the 59th minute.

The game burst into life with a frantic final 10 minutes as home striker Javier Hernandez was denied by a fine Krul save before Newcastle defender and man-of-the-match Fabricio Coloccini produced a superb block to thwart Antonio Valencia.

Chris Smalling headed against the post for the hosts while Papiss Cisse was just wide after a counter-attack by Newcastle, who now have two points from three matches.

"It was a very important result for us," said Coloccini as Newcastle ended a run of seven successive away league defeats. "We worked really hard.

Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako snatched a late winner as they beat Aston Villa 2-1, while Stoke City, who handed record signing Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri his league debut, drew 1-1 at Norwich City with Russell Martin equalising for the home side after Mame Biram Diouf headed the visitors in front.

Jermaine Defoe secured Sunderland's first point of the season with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City after Bafetimbi Gomis netted his third league goal in as many matches this season on the stroke of halftime. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)