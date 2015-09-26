LONDON, Sept 26 Manchester United replaced Manchester City as Premier League leaders with Wayne Rooney ending an 11-match run without a league goal in his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After early-season pacesetters City crumbled to a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the day's early action in north London, United took full advantage with Rooney and Juan Mata adding to Memphis Depay's first Premier League goal for the club on the stroke of halftime.

United moved top for the first time since the opening day of the 2013-14 season and for the first time under Louis van Gaal.

They have 16 points from seven games, one more than City who took the lead at Tottenham through record signing Kevin de Bruyne but slumped to their second successive league defeat with England striker Harry Kane on target for the hosts after 12 hours without a goal for his club.

Arsenal fell behind at Leicester City but Chile striker Alexis Sanchez returned to his best form with a hat-trick in a 5-2 victory that lifted them to fourth with 13 points, level with West Ham United who drew 2-2 at home to Norwich City. The result ended Leicester's unbeaten start to the season.

Tottenham are up to fifth on 12 points.

Under-pressure Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers enjoyed some relief with Daniel Sturridge bagging a brace in a nervy 3-2 home win against Aston Villa.

Southampton breezed past Swansea City 3-1 while Stoke City beat Bournemouth 2-1 for their first league win of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)