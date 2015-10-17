LONDON Oct 17 Goals rained in for Manchester City and Manchester United but Juergen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool was solid rather than spectacular with his new side drawing 0-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick and a brace for Wilfried Bony helped leaders City to a 5-1 home win against Bournemouth while a few miles down the motorway United got back to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping of Everton -- Wayne Rooney scoring United's third, his first away league goal for 11 months.

City lead second-placed United by two points with West Ham United a further two adrift.

Fourth-placed Arsenal play later at Watford.

Liverpool's sixth draw in seven matches in all competitions left them down in ninth place, but there was reason for optimism for Klopp who replaced sacked Brendan Rodgers this month.

"0-0 is not my dream result but it is okay," Klopp said.

Chelsea steadied the ship with a routine 2-0 home win against struggling Aston Villa, although they were helped by a poor goalkeeping error by Brad Guzan and Alan Hutton's own goal.

High-flying West Ham notched their fourth away win of the season, Manuel Lanzini and Dimitri Payet scoring late in a 3-1 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace who played half the match with 10 men after Dwight Gayle was red-carded.

West Ham's former manager Sam Allardyce's first game in charge of Sunderland ended in a dismal 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, leaving them second from bottom.

Southampton led 2-0 against Leicester City but were pegged back and drew 2-2. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)