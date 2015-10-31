LONDON Oct 31 Philippe Coutinho scored twice as Liverpool recovered from an early deficit to beat struggling Premier League champions Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and pile more pressure on Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Ramires headed Chelsea in front after four minutes but Mourinho's side looked woefully short of confidence as Liverpool hit back to claim a first league win for new boss Juergen Klopp.

Coutinho rewarded Liverpool for an impressive recovery by curling in an equaliser in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Brazilian put Liverpool in front after 74 minutes with another curler following Christian Benteke's knock down and Benteke condemned Chelsea to their third home league loss of the season with a low shot into the corner with seven minutes left.

With Mourinho standing glumly on the touchline, Liverpool fans chanted: "You're getting sacked in the morning".

Chelsea had already made the worst start to a season for Premier League champions and now have only 11 points from 11 games played, leaving them in 15th place.

In all competitions so far this season Chelsea have lost nine times, including their midweek defeat on penalties by Stoke City in the League Cup which they won last season.

Liverpool moved up to seventh with 17 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)