LONDON Nov 22 A double from Harry Kane, who scored in his fifth consecutive club match, inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a 4-1 win over London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

England striker Kane continued his searing form, finding the target in his fourth straight league game after 23 minutes to set Spurs on their way to a 12th consecutive league match without defeat, matching the club's record Premier League run.

After Kane's blistering left-foot strike on the turn, Toby Alderweireld escaped his marker to head home a second 10 minutes later before Kane struck again straight after the break.

Kyle Walker bent home an elegant fourth in the 83rd minute before a late consolation from West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

Tottenham, unbeaten in the league since a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on the opening day, moved to within four points of surprise leaders Leicester City.

They also jumped three points clear of sixth-placed West Ham, whose best start to a Premier League season was rudely arrested, and lie fifth on 24 points, two behind Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City and three off Manchester United.

Kane, whose barren early-season return had suggested he could be suffering from 'second season' syndrome after his magnificent exploits of 2014-15 when he scored 31 goals in all competitions, has mined a new, rich seam of form.

CONFIDENT KANE

"As a striker when your confidence is high you feel like you're going to score every game. Today I could have had a couple more," Kane told Sky Sports.

His first goal demonstrated his confidence when, after the ball broke fortuitously in the area for him, he rolled defender Carl Jenkinson with muscular ease and smashed the ball past goalkeeper Adrian.

After Alderweireld's slick near-post header from a pinpoint Christian Eriksen corner made it two, Kane's second goal in the 50th minute, a strike which squirmed beneath Adrian, came courtesy of amateurish defending from James Tomkins.

Yet man of the match Kane, who has scored eight goals in his last five matches for Spurs in all competitions, was left cursing that he should have had a hat-trick, horribly miscuing another first-half chance.

"I probably got a bit excited. I'll be punching myself that I didn't get the hat-trick," he said.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told BBC Sport: "It was a high level performance. It was fantastic."

Of Kane's slow start to the season, he added: "When you are a striker, there are always tough periods but I never had doubts about Harry Kane." (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)