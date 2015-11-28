LONDON Nov 28 Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League -- at least until Leicester City play Manchester United in the late match -- when they beat Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester, who started the day in first place, and United, who were second, kick-off at the King Power Stadium at 1730GMT and whoever wins that will go top in place of City.

City, thrashed 4-1 at home by Liverpool last week, took an early grip with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Fabian Delph inside the opening 20 minutes before Shane Long headed in for Saints.

Aleksandar Kolarov added the third after 69 minutes as City moved on to 29 points from 14 matches, one more than Leicester and two more than United.

Bournemouth came back from 2-0 down at home to Everton to level at 2-2 before both teams scored in stoppage time for a 3-3 draw.

Bournemouth have now gone eight games without a win and remain in the relegation zone on 10 points with Newcastle United and Aston Villa beneath them.

Villa lost 3-2 at home to Watford after 10 minutes of stoppage time at Villa Park following a long delay to treat Watford's goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Newcastle fell back into the relegation zone after they were thrashed 5-1 at Crystal Palace and their arch-rivals Sunderland beat 10-man Stoke City 2-0 to climb above them. (editing by Justin Palmer)