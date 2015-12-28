LONDON Dec 28 Tottenham Hotspur moved third in the Premier League after Son Heung-Min's late goal in a 2-1 victory at 10-man Watford on Monday while Marko Arnautovic's stoppage-time penalty gave Stoke City a 4-3 win at Everton.

Spurs went ahead through Erik Lamela at Vicarage Road but in-form Odion Ighalo levelled with his 14th league goal of the season.

Watford, up to seventh on the back of a six-match unbeaten run, had Nathan Ake sent off midway through the second half and Spurs left it late to capitalise when South Korean Son scored in the last minute.

Spurs went ahead of Manchester City on goal difference with both on 35 points.

Later on Monday, Arsenal can regain top spot from inactive Leicester City if they beat Bournemouth while Manchester United host Chelsea in what could be a make or break game for under-fire manager Louis van Gaal.

Everton and Stoke served up a seven-goal thriller at Goodison Park as the away side came from 3-2 down in the last 10 minutes to win 4-3 with goals from Joselu and Arnautovic.

Romelu Lukaku's double for Everton moved him level with Leicester's Jamie Vardy at the top of the scoring charts on 15 goals while Stoke's record signing Xherdan Shaqiri struck his first two goals for the club.

Darren Fletcher's 78th-minute goal for West Bromwich Albion was enough to beat strugglers Newcastle United 1-0 while Aston Villa's miserable season continued with the bottom side, marooned on eight points, going down 2-0 at Norwich City.

Crystal Palace and Swansea City drew 0-0. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)