LONDON Jan 12 Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to win a Premier League match for the first time since August while a late goal from Paul Dummett earned a 3-3 draw for Newcastle United against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Joleon Lescott's second-half header handed Villa manager Remi Garde a first victory in charge, the bottom club's first in the league at home this season, and ended a winless run of 19 games.

Wayne Rooney's 79th-minute strike, his second goal of the game, put United 3-2 up at Newcastle but Dummett struck late on for the relegation-threatened hosts who had battled back from 2-0 down.

West Ham United moved above Manchester United into fifth place after coming from a goal down to win 3-1 at Bournemouth, Enner Valencia scoring twice for the London side.

Leaders Arsenal are away at Liverpool on Wednesday and second-placed Leicester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur.