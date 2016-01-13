LONDON Jan 13 Leicester City won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur to rekindle their unlikely Premier League title challenge and draw level at the top with Arsenal who conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Those predicting Leicester would fade into the background of the championship race got a wake-up call when Robert Huth headed an 83rd-minute winner against fourth-placed Spurs at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal had looked like going four points clear at the summit before Huth scored and Joe Allen came off the bench to grab a dramatic late equaliser for Liverpool.

Arsenal had twice trailed to superb goals from Roberto Firmino but battled back to take a 3-2 lead thanks to two Olivier Giroud strikes.

Third-placed Manchester City stayed three points off the top after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Everton.

Champions Chelsea continued to confound as they were twice pegged back in a 2-2 home draw with West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland's bid to stay up was boosted when Jermain Defoe grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over relegation rivals Swansea City.

Norwich City were dragged towards the relegation scrap after losing 3-1 at Stoke and Southampton won their first match in three with a 2-0 home victory over Watford. (Editing by Ed Osmond)