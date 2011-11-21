(Adds details)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Nov 21 Tottenham Hotspur celebrated the return of manager Harry Redknapp as two goals from Emmanuel Adebayor sealed a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and lifted them to third in the Premier League on Monday.

Adebayor struck twice in the first half and could easily have netted five times as Spurs won for the eighth time in nine league matches to move on to 25 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City and four adrift of Manchester United.

Spurs climbed above Newcastle United, also on 25 points, on goal difference.

Redknapp, back in the dugout after missing two games following minor heart surgery, watched his side dominate the match from start to finish.

Adebayor, looking for his first goal in seven games, had a great chance to put Spurs ahead after 11 minutes but headed wide of Shay Given's goal when it looked easier to score, but he made amends three minutes later.

Villa managed to clear a corner but only as as far Gareth Bale who sent the ball back into the box where Adebayor acrobatically reacted first to give Spurs the lead with an overhead scissors kick.

Apart from a first-minute half chance that fell to Emile Heskey and a cross-shot from the former England striker, Spurs totally dominated and it was no real surprise when they doubled their lead.

The Villa defence failed to clear a ball from the left whipped in by Bale and Adebayor stabbed the ball into the empty net.

That goal meant that Spurs had scored at least two in each of their last nine league matches and it could have been worse for Villa at the break with Bale, Younes Kaboul and Kyle Walker all going close.

The second half followed the same pattern with former Spurs striker Darren Bent forcing former Villa keeper Brad Friedel into a good save in the 47th minute before Spurs laid seige to the Villa goal without adding a third.

The result left Villa in eighth place on 15 points, behind the leading quartet and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, all on 22 points.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)