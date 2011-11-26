LONDON Nov 26 Stoke City brushed aside Premier League strugglers Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in the Saturday lunchtime kickoff to increase the pressure on under-fire manager Steve Kean.

Defeat left Rovers rooted in the bottom two and they could drop to the basement later if Wigan win at Sunderland (1500).

Kean, the subject of protests from Rovers fans who want him out of Ewood Park, signed a revised deal this week -- albeit without a change in the length of his contract -- in a show of support from the club's Indian owners Venky's.

His side, with just one win from 13 games, were well beaten at the Britannia stadium, falling behind on 28 minutes when Rory Delap glanced in Jermaine Pennant's free kick.

Argentine Mauro Formica missed a great chance to level soon after the restart but completely missed his kick just a metre out.

Stoke doubled their lead on 58 minutes when Glenn Whelan's blast from the edge of the box took a deflection to beat goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Peter Crouch made it 3-0 with a fine left-foot finish 18 minutes from time before Spaniard Ruben Rochina fired home a late consolation.

Leaders Manchester City are not in action until Sunday when they travel to Liverpool (1600). Second-placed Manchester United can close the gap to two points if they beat Newcastle at Old Trafford later on Saturday (1500). (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)