By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Dec 3 Sergio Aguero opened the
floodgates as unbeaten Manchester City thrashed promoted Norwich
City 5-1 on Saturday to power seven points clear at the top of
the Premier League.
On-form Tottenham Hotspur were also in full flow at White
Hart Lane, demolishing a 10-man Bolton Wanderers 3-0 to wrest
second place from champions Manchester United for a few hours at
least.
United were playing at Aston Villa in a later kickoff.
Argentine striker Aguero opened the scoring at the Etihad
Stadium by stabbing in his 11th league goal of the season from
deep inside the penalty area in the 32nd minute.
Samir Nasri added City's second in the 51st and Yaya Toure
scored in the 68th before Steve Morison pulled one back nine
minutes from time.
There was no holding off City however, with substitute Mario
Balotelli making it 4-1 in the 88th and Adam Johnson completing
the rout in added time.
Spurs' sixth straight league win was made easier by Bolton
having defender Gary Cahill sent off after 18 minutes.
North London rivals Arsenal were not to be outdone,
thrashing bottom side Wigan Athletic 4-0.
Manchester City have 38 points from 14 matches, with
Tottenham and Manchester United on 31 and 30 points respectively
from 13 games.
Chelsea's Frank Lampard had a penalty saved at Newcastle
United but the visitors still celebrated a morale-boosting 3-0
win after scoring twice in the dying minutes on an afternoon of
missed opportunities at St James's Park.
Chelsea, fourth overall, were fortunate not to have David
Luiz sent off in the fourth minute for felling Newcastle's Demba
Ba on the edge of the area.
Newcastle, on an emotional afternoon for home fans paying
tribute to their late former captain Gary Speed, dropped to
sixth and behind Arsenal on goal difference.
Arsenal scored twice in the space of two minutes in the
first half and added two more in the second with league top
scorer Robin van Persie taking his 14th of the campaign so far.
The defeat left Wigan rooted to the bottom of the league and
to add to their woes, troubled Blackburn Rovers saw off Swansea
City 4-2 with Yakubu Aiyegbeni scoring all four Blackburn goals
including one from the penalty spot.
Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1.
