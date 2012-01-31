LONDON Jan 31 Manchester United moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday after Alex Ferguson's side overcame Stoke 2-0 while former United player Darron Gibson's goal condemned City to a 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Ireland midfielder Gibson left United to move to Goodison Park earlier this month and his strike on the hour proved decisive.

United, who trail their rivals on goal difference, eased past Stoke thanks to two penalties at Old Trafford from Javier Hernandez and Dimitar Berbatov.

City and United have 54 points from 23 matches, five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

