LONDON Feb 5 Substitute Papiss Cisse scored on his debut to give Newcastle United a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and push the hosts up to fifth in the Premier League.

Fellow Senegalese Demba Ba picked up where he left off before heading to the African Nations Cup by scoring another goal, firing in on 30 minutes after team mate Ryan Taylor had been injured in the box.

Taylor's treatment led to substantial first-half injury time and Villa used it to their advantage, Robbie Keane netting his 150th English league goal and third since joining on loan from Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cisse, who came on for the injured Leon Best after 14 minutes, won the game midway through the second half with a shot from the edge of the area as the Newcastle faithful immediately took the former Freiburg striker to their hearts.

Chelsea host second-placed Manchester United in Sunday's second game (1600 GMT) with the champions keen for an away win to go back level on points with leaders Manchester City, 3-0 winners over Fulham on Saturday.