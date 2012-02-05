LONDON Feb 5 Substitute Papiss Cisse
scored on his debut to give Newcastle United a 2-1 win over
Aston Villa on Sunday and push the hosts up to fifth in the
Premier League.
Fellow Senegalese Demba Ba picked up where he left off
before heading to the African Nations Cup by scoring another
goal, firing in on 30 minutes after team mate Ryan Taylor had
been injured in the box.
Taylor's treatment led to substantial first-half injury time
and Villa used it to their advantage, Robbie Keane netting his
150th English league goal and third since joining on loan from
Los Angeles Galaxy.
Cisse, who came on for the injured Leon Best after 14
minutes, won the game midway through the second half with a shot
from the edge of the area as the Newcastle faithful immediately
took the former Freiburg striker to their hearts.
Chelsea host second-placed Manchester United in Sunday's
second game (1600 GMT) with the champions keen for an away win
to go back level on points with leaders Manchester City, 3-0
winners over Fulham on Saturday.
