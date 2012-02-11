MANCHESTER, England Feb 11 Wayne Rooney
fired Manchester United to the top of the Premier League on
Saturday after they beat Liverpool 2-1 in a match preceded by
Luis Suarez's refusal to shake Patrice Evra's hand before the
kickoff.
There were few chances in the first half as the spotlight
fell on pre-match events when Suarez, who had served an
eight-game ban for racially abusing Evra in their last league
encounter, snubbed the Frenchman and ignored his outstretched
hand.
Rooney struck twice in three minutes at the start of the
second half to turn the focus back to the title race as the
champions jumped above Manchester City at the top of the table.
Suarez, booed by home fans every time he touched the ball,
struck in the 80th minute to give Liverpool hope but United then
held firm to keep all the points.
United have 58 points from 25 games, one more than City who
travel to Aston Villa on Sunday. Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur
are on 50 points before hosting Newcastle United later on
Saturday.
