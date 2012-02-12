LONDON Feb 12 Peter Odemwingie scored a
hat-trick as West Bromwich Albion triumphed 5-1 at Wolverhampton
Wanderers on Sunday to move further away from danger and leave
their beleaguered local rivals inside the Premier League drop
zone.
Roy Hodgson's side continued their strong away form to jump
eight points clear of 18th-placed Wolves, who endured a fourth
straight home defeat to put manager Mick McCarthy under
increased pressure as the boos rang out at fulltime.
Nigerian Odemwingie's deflected effort put West Brom ahead
before Steven Fletcher's superb turn-and-shot on the stroke of
halftime brought the hosts level.
Jonas Olsson's shot slipped through Wayne Hennessey's hands
to give the visitors the lead and West Brom then ran riot with
Odemwingie's second and third coming either side of former
Wolves man Keith Andrews netting on his debut.
Manchester City visit Aston Villa in Sunday's other game
(1600 GMT) looking to reclaim top spot after champions
Manchester United reached the summit with Saturday's 2-1 home
win over Liverpool.
