LONDON Feb 26 Ryan Giggs enjoyed a dream 900th appearance by scoring a late winner in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Norwich City while Arsenal came from behind to thump Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

United went ahead with a seventh minute header from Paul Scholes but Grant Holt levelled seven minutes from time before Giggs had the last laugh to keep the champions two points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Spurs are third on 53 points but endured a miserable day in the North London derby after taking a 2-0 lead at their arch-rivals with a fourth minute goal from Louis Saha and a 34th minute penalty from ex-Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

Arsenal were level by halftime thanks to goals from Bacary Sagna and Robin van Persie before adding three more in the second half with Theo Walcott scoring twice and Tomas Rosicky grabbing the other.

Arsenal - whose comeback came before Scott Parker's late red card for Spurs - ended the day in fourth place on 46 points, above Chelsea having scored more goals.

Stoke City were hosting Swansea City in the day's late Premier League match (1500 GMT).